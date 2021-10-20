Iran, Turkey stress joint coop. in fight against terrorism

Speaking in a joint news conference held at the Interior Ministry compound in Tehran on Wednesday, visiting Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and his Iranian counterpart Ahmad Vahidi stressed the need for joint cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

“We have a joint program and cooperation in the fight against terrorist groups and many joint working groups have been set up in this field,” Turkish interior minister highlighted.

“We will reconsider the proposal of Iranian Minister of Interior to set up a special Working Group on Afghanistan,” he said, adding that security of borders is one of the most important issues between Iran and Turkey.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the issue of trade and security of border trade and said that the two countries of Iran and Turkey will cooperate with each other in the fight against terrorism as well as prevention of drug trafficking.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu also said, “It is hoped that new chapter of cooperation between the two countries will be in favor of both government and nation of the two countries to foil enemies’ conspiracies.”

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu arrived in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Wednesday.

Moreover, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on security and police cooperation between the two ministries will be finalized.

MA/5332543