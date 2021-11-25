OIC has great capacity to help realize Islamic unity: FM spox

Saeed Khatibzadeh Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman made the remarks on Thursday in repornse to a question about the current status of cooperation between Iran and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

"OIC has high potential for to help realize Islamic unity and core values of Islam," Khatibzadeh said.

The foreign minister spokesman emphasized, “It is hoped that OIC during the tenure of the new secretary-general would witness further effort in line with serving common interests of the Islamic Ummah and member states in the international arena.”

He further congratulated Hussein Ibrahim Taha from Chad on assuming the the post of OIC Secretary-General and wished him success in his post.

According to him, Ibrahim Taha also extended separate messages to the Iranian president and foreign minister and has expressed readiness for fostering cooperation with the Islamic Republic.

Elsewhere, the spokesman appreciated the endeavor made by the former OIC secretary-general.

At the end of his remarks, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman called for using capacities and capabilities of the OIC to stand against normalization of relations with the Zionist regime of Israel by some Arab states.

