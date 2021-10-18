Tehran Intl. Short Film Fest to host 64 films from 32 states

This edition of the TISFF has been approved by the Academy Awards®, popularly known as the OSCAR®, and became the only OSCAR® qualifying festival in Iran will be held in Iran Mall Cinema Complex attended by 64 short feature, documentary and experimental works from the USA, France, Germany, Australia, China, India, Spain, Netherlands, Brazil, Peru, Belarus, Iceland, Kenya, Canada, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, Austria, Poland, Mexico, Switzerland, Argentina, Denmark, Lebanon, Taiwan, Finland, Singapore, Hungary, Estonia, Cambodia, Portugal, and Iran.

The Game / Group Direction /F/ 10/ Kenya

FRIEND / Andrey Svetlov / F/ 21/ Belarus

Invitation / Sjoerd Martens /A/5/ Netherlands

DALIA / Brúsi ÓLASON //F/ 16 // Iceland

The Fear / Pawlina Carlucci Sforza/D/28/ Poland

Fuelled / Group Direction/A/9/ Canada

A Birthday / Philippe Arsenault /F/21/ Canada

Money / Arthur B. Senra, Sávio Leite /E/5/ Brazil

Mom’s Hair / Alexey Evstigneev/A/8/ Russia

Titan/Valéry Carnoy /F/19/ Belgium

Step into the river / Ma Weijia/A/15/ China

Beyond is the day / Damian KOCUR/F/25/ Poland

CHILD'S PLAY / Lisa Hasenhütl/A/4/ Austria

Impossible to say goodbye / Yolanda Centeno/F/16/Spain

There is an insect inside me / Group Direction /A/4/India

Corte / Bernardo & Afonso RAPAZOTE /F/29/Portugal

Alone sleeps the water, frozen she awakes /Sofia Petersen/E/5/Argentina

Starched Collars / DANIEL RODRÍGUEZ RISCO/F/12/Peru

Flawless / Nathan Franck/F/16/France

TIO / JUAN MEDINA /A/13/Mexico

Nantong Nights / Emma qian XU, Leopold Dewolf/F/12/France

The Land that Rises and Descends / Moona PENNANEN/D/20/Finland

Walk with Kings/ Guillaume Senez/F/14/Belgium

A LITTLE CIRCUS / Yoshiro OSAKA/F/27/Cambodia

Igor’s Mum’s tale of an old house, papers and photographs / Daria Kopiec/A/3/Poland

Whistle / Ege Karakurt /F/12/Turkey

Motorcyclist’s Happiness Won’t Fit into His Suit / Gabriel HERRERA/F/10/Mexico

The Awakening of the insects / Stephanie LANSAQUE, Francois LEROY/A/14/France

Black Hole / Tristan Aymon/F/29/Switzerland

Identification / Jean-François Comminges/E/10/France

Branka / Ákos K. Kovács/F/20/Hungary

You Are Not a Kiwi / Maria Saveleva/A/5/Estonia

Feeling Through / Doug ROLAND/F/18/United States

Buried in the Backyard / Diego Bauer/F/15/Brazil

Out O' the Inkwell / Adam Toutoungi, Andy Ortiz/A/7/United States

Nesting / Siiri HALKO/F/20/Finland

The last Maslow's day / Laurent PAILLOT/F/9/France

The Apartment / Raphaël Frydman/D/7/France

Peel / Samuel PATTHEY, Silvain MONNEY /A/15/Switzerland

The Guard / Héctor Fernández Cachón/F/22/Spain

Good German Work Jannis Alexander KIEFER/F/14/Germany

Mule / Mariano Benayón, Carlos Balseiro/A/12/Spain

The Border Guard / Sven Gielnik/F/14/Germany

Anima Animae Animam / Group Direction/D/20/Spain

The Moogai / Jon Bell/F/15/Australia

Clear Sky / Andrey Zamoskovny, Igor Tsoy/F/15/Russia

Songs from a faraway land / tuhinabha majumdar/F/24/India

To the last drop / Simon SCHNELLMANN/A/6/Germany

The Duel / Vlad Kozlov/F/18/United States

One Day / Jiang JIN/D/24/China

Elle / Wael Assaf/F/16/Lebanon

ORGIASTIC HYPER-PLASTIC / Paul BUSH/A/7/Denmark

That Summer, We Stayed at Home / Noelia R. Deza/F/21/Spain

Run for life / LIN, YI-XIANG, WU, BO-YI/A/8/Taiwan

Sideral / Carlos Segundo/F/15/Brazil

Time Flows in Strange Ways on Sundays / Giselle LIN/F/17/Singapore

A little bit of Paradise / Andrzej CICHOCKI/D/19/Poland

Qiao Er / Li Xixian/F/14/China

The Fourth Wall / Mahbobeh Kalaei / Animation/Iran

Crow /Ahora Shahbazi / Animation / Iran

I Will Not Be Alone / Yaser Talebi / Documentqary / Iran

Capsul / Amir Pazirofteh / Feature / Iran

Jon Dad / Soheila Pourmohamadi / Feature / Iran.

Presided by Sadegh Mousavi, the 38th Tehran international short film festival will be held between 19-24 October in Tehran, Iran. Since 2020, Tehran international short film festival is considered as an OSCAR® qualifying film

festival by ACADEMY OF MOTION PICTURE ARTS AND SCIENCES.

