Beirut will leave behind 'Zionist-backed seditions'

"Lebanon, as always, will leave behind successfully the Zionist-backed seditions and conspiracies that are planned and carried out by the masters and agents of this regime," said Saeed Khatibzadeh on Friday.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran, while emphasizing the importance of maintaining stability and peace in Lebanon, is closely monitoring the developments in the country and believes that the people, the government and the army, along with the Lebanese Resistance, with their cohesion and unity, as always, will successfully overcome the Zionist-backed seditions and conspiracies," he added.

Condemning the killing of innocent Lebanese people who were protesting peacefully, he stressed, "It is necessary for the Lebanese government and officials to identify and arrest the perpetrators of these crimes."

The Foreign Ministry spokesman expressed his condolences to the Lebanese government and people.

He also wished speedy recovery for the people who were injured.

Gunmen on Thursday opened fire on protesters who were peacefully demonstrating in Beirut's Al-Tayouneh district, killing and wounding scores.

