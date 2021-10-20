  1. World
Two Taliban members injured in Kabul blast

TEHRAN, Oct. 20 (MNA) – The Interior Ministry of the Taliban interim government announced that two Taliban members were injured as a result of a bomb explosion in the capital Kabul.

The spokesman for Taliban Interior Ministry Qari Saeed Khosti said the blast took place at around 7:30 a.m. on Wed. in the Dehmzang area of Kabul's third security district.

According to him, the incident was caused as a result of the detonation of a hand grenade.

The spokesman went on to say that the bomb has been thrown on a Taliban vehicle from inside Kabul's "zoo".

An investigation has been launched on the case, Khosti added. No individual or group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

