Zionists martyr 2 Palestinians in West Bank, Al-Quds

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said a Palestinian man was martyred by Israeli fire in the West Bank. He was identified as Daoud Mahmoud Khalil Rayan, 42, from Beit Duqqu, in the West Bank, Aljazeera reported.

The Israeli police said paramilitary border guards raided the home of a Palestinian who they claim slammed his car into an Israeli soldier on Wednesday. Police said the guards faced a protest there, with demonstrators throwing stones and firebombs at the forces. They then opened fire on the thrower of the firebomb.

In a separate incident on Thursday, a Palestinian allegedly stabbed a police officer in the Old City of Al-Quds, police said, and officers opened fire, and martyred the man.

The incidents were the latest in a wave of violence in the West Bank and East Al-Quds that has killed more than 130 Palestinians this year, making 2022 the deadliest since 2015.

Near daily raids have been conducted by Zionist forces in the West Bank, with Palestinian fighters responding to the incursions by attacking Israeli soldiers.

The incursions have been met in recent weeks by a rise in attacks against Israelis, killing at least three.

RHM/PR