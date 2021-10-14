Iranian Deputy FM receives EU's Enrique Mora in Tehran

Deputy EU Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora has arrived in Tehran on Thursday to discuss bilateral issues and JCPOA related issues with Iranian officials.

Today, he met and held talks with the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani at the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Bilateral, regional, and international issues, including Iran-EU relations, the issue of Afghanistan, as well as negotiations to lift oppressive sanctions are on the agenda of this meeting.

Yesterday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that according to previous arrangements, the visit of Deputy EU Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora would take place on Thursday.

The visit follows consultations between the two sides on issues of mutual interest, including Iran-EU relations, Afghanistan, and the JCPOA, he added.

Al-Jazeera reported on Tuesday that Enrique Mora who is the deputy of the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and represented the EU in the Vienna talks on reviving the Iranian nuclear deal (JCPOA) in Vienna would visit Tehran later this week.

Mora told Al-Jazeera that he wiould visit Tehran to talk to the official in the new Iranian administration.

