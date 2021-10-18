Brussels meeting will be continuation of Iran-EU talks

Following some misunderstandings from the remarks of the Iranian Foreign Minister in Sunday's closed session of the parliament regarding the start of negotiations between Iran and the P4+1 this week, Saeed Khatibzadeh said that as previously announced, the visit of Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani to Brussels will be solely for the purpose of continuing talks with Deputy EU Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora based on the agreement reached in Tehran.

