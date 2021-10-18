  1. Politics
Oct 18, 2021, 8:40 AM

Khatibzadeh:

Brussels meeting will be continuation of Iran-EU talks

Brussels meeting will be continuation of Iran-EU talks

TEHRAN, Oct. 18 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that visit of Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Bagheri to Brussels will be solely for the purpose of continuing talks with Deputy EU Foreign Policy Chief Mora.

Following some misunderstandings from the remarks of the Iranian Foreign Minister in Sunday's closed session of the parliament regarding the start of negotiations between Iran and the P4+1 this week, Saeed Khatibzadeh said that as previously announced, the visit of Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani to Brussels will be solely for the purpose of continuing talks with Deputy EU Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora based on the agreement reached in Tehran.

ZZ/5330092

News Code 179806
Zahra Mirzafarjouyan
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/179806/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News