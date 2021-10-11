  1. Politics
Oct 11, 2021, 8:30 PM

FM spox congratulates Iraq on holding successful elections

TEHRAN, Oct. 11 (MNA) –Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh congratulated Iraq on holding October 10 parliamentary elections successfully.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh congratulated the Iraqi government, nation and people's elected representatives on the successful holding of the October 10 parliamentary elections in a statement on Monday.

The spokesman expressed his hope that Iraq will see the formation of a new government through unity and solidarity. 

Khatibzadeh further emphasized, "The Islamic Republic of Iran, as always will support Iraq and is ready for joint cooperation on the path towards all-out growth and progress of the two countries."

