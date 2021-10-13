EU nuclear coordinator visit to Iran not ‘business as usual’

“The visit comes at an important time, as the Vienna talks on a full return to the JCPoA have now been suspended for almost four months,” the diplomats from Britain, Germany and France said in a note on Wednesday, referring to Thursday’s visit by EU coordinator Enrique Mora, Reuter reported.

“The situation in the nuclear field has been worsening continuously since then. For this reason, we do not see this visit as “business as usual”, but rather as a crucial visit in the crisis.”

It should be noted that six rounds of Vienna talks have so far been held with the aim of facilitating return of the United States to JCPOA but despite acknowledgment of progresses by the West, no concrete results have yet been achieved.

MA/PR