'Wolf Cubs of Apple Valley' to take part in SCHLiNGEL Fest.

In its first international presence, 'Wolf Cubs of Apple Valley' will be screened at the Panorama section of the 26th International Film Festival for Children and Young Audience SCHLiNGEL which is underway Chemnitz, Germany.

Produced by Majid Barzegar and Shahram Ebrahimi, the film is the story of Ashu, an 11-year-old boy from Bakhtiari who leaves his village to embark on an adventurous journey, and at the end of the journey, he encounters new facts.

'Wolf Cubs of Apple Valley' became the best film of the 33rd Isfahan International Film Festival for Children and Adolescents (ICFF) by receiving four golden butterflies.

SCHLINGEL is an international film festival for children and young audiences. The festival began in 1996 and has taken place annually in Chemnitz ever since in the week before the Saxon Fall Break. The festival gives an overview of the newest international productions in the area of children and youth films.

The festival kicked off on October 9 and will be finished on October 16.

ZZ/5325908