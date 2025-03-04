  1. World
Syrian unity is our priority: Syrian Druze leader

TEHRAN, Mar. 04 (MNA) – One of the leaders of the Syrian Druze community has said that Syrian territorial integrity is a priority for them, ruling out the claims on their desire for separation from Syria.

"We want to live in our country with dignity and we have made progress in this direction, but today we are facing a power vacuum, so we must tighten our ranks, both at the community level and at the general level of Syria," said Hikmat Al-Hijri, spiritual leader of the Al-Muvaheddin Druze tribe in Syria.

The Syrian Druze Sheikh in Suweyda said that there are no desire for separation, emphasizing that "the members of this community are completely Syrian and what they seek is to preserve their historical and national roots and traditions."

