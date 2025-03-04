Iran to not allow any country to undermine its regional ties

Ali Akbar Velayati cautioned that certain Turkish officials had to understand that repeating unfounded and interventionist claims would not serve the interests of the countries’ bilateral relations.

He asserted that the Islamic Republic would not allow any country to undermine its deep-rooted and historic regional ties through irresponsible statements, PressTV reported.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has always adhered to a policy of mutual respect and non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries. We expect Turkish officials to uphold diplomatic decorum and refrain from making baseless accusations," he stressed.

The high-ranking advisor emphasized that Iran was a powerful nation with an ancient civilization and had consistently worked to promote regional security and cooperation.

The official further underlined the Islamic Republic’s regional standing, warning Turkey against misjudging the country’s position and strength in the region.

"If some figures in Turkey believe that by echoing incorrect stances influenced by foreign powers they can weaken Iran's standing in the region, they are gravely mistaken,” he said.

“History has proven that Iran remains steadfast in its principles and will respond appropriately to any disrespect.”

He, meanwhile, noted that Iran and Turkey enjoyed geographical proximity and common interests, noting again that it was imperative for Turkish officials to avoid statements that could strain the countries’ ties.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is always open to dialogue and interaction, but it will not remain silent in the face of baseless rhetoric," he added.

The remarks came days after the Turkish top diplomat, Hakan Fidan, in an interview with Qatar’s Al Jazeera television network called for a change in Iran's regional policies, claiming that the policies were “very dangerous.”

"If [Iranian] policy continues this way, I do not think that it will be the right policy. If by supporting a group in another country, you are trying to cause anxiety in a third country – other countries can also disturb you by supporting groups in your own country,” he said.

Addressing the situation in Syria, Velayati said that the future of the Arab country remained uncertain, and added that signs indicated efforts to divide it had already begun.

"Various groups, including Kurds, Alawites, [the Takfiri terrorist group of] Daesh, and the [Hay'at] Tahrir al-Sham [militant group], each hold claims over different parts of the country. The possibility of a civil war remains high," he warned.

He also pointed to the presence of foreign forces in Syria, particularly those of the Israeli regime and the United States, which he said increases the risk of the country’s partition.

"Recently, Israel’s foreign minister met with EU officials and openly stated that Syria should be divided along ethnic and sectarian lines. This reveals their agenda, and the Syrian people must remain vigilant," the advisor stated.

At the same time, however, he praised the resilience of the Syrian people, noting that they had historically supported the Palestinian cause.

The official cited many instances of the Syrian people’s making notable sacrifices for Palestinians and their cause of liberation from Israeli occupation and aggression, noting, “Given this legacy, Syrians will ultimately reclaim their country from foreign plots."

