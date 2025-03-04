Arab Summit in Cairo kicks off with Palestine on agenda

The Arab Summit in Cairo kicked off with President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's speech who said at first that "Egypt has tried to achieve ceasefire in Gaza from day one."

"Egypt is ready to train Palestinian authority security forces to take up security in Gaza," he added.

He continued to say that his country will host major Gaza reconstruction conference in Cairo next month.

Peace cannot be achieved unless an independent Palestinian state is established, according to Sisi.

After him, the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres addressed the summit who said that "Territorial integrity, sovereignty of Lebanon and Syria must be respected."

"UNRWA plays critical role in providing humanitarian relief to displaced Palestinians," he added.

Guterres also said that Israel as an occupying regime in Palestinian territories must respect international humanitarian law.

This item is being updated...

