Israeli army admits to failure to defend Kfar Aza settlement

The report highlighted severe coordination and communication issues among Israeli occupation forces dispatched to the settlement, leading to hesitation in engaging the 250 Palestinian fighters involved in the assault.

According to the findings, six members of Al-Qassam Brigades managed to infiltrate the center of Kfar Aza settlement using motorized paragliders without being detected. The Israeli occupation army only regained control of the settlement the following morning, after Palestinian fighters had already withdrawn to Gaza.

Furthermore, Israeli airstrikes near Kfar Aza reportedly had no significant impact on the battle’s outcome.

Israeli Channel 14 described the investigation’s findings as merely the “tip of the iceberg” in what it called an overwhelming military failure. The channel reported that only 10% of the full list of failures had been disclosed to the public, with the rest being too shocking to reveal.

The report further noted that this failure was not confined to the events of October 7 but was built over the past decade, becoming deeply entrenched within the Israeli military establishment.

The occupation’s Military Intelligence Directorate (Aman) admitted that even after extensive investigations, it still lacks full knowledge of armed factions in Gaza. Senior intelligence officials acknowledged that the army entered the war in the south without a comprehensive understanding of its adversary—an alarming reality that explains why Hamas remains operational.

The Zionist military’s investigation concluded with a stark acknowledgment of its “complete failure” to prevent the October 7 attack on settlements near Gaza.

In an official summary shared with the media, the occupying army admitted to failing in its fundamental duty of protecting Israeli settlers. The report stated that the military’s Gaza Division was overwhelmed in the early hours of the attack, allowing Palestinian resistance factions to establish control on the ground.

A senior Israeli military official conceded that the army had been “overconfident” and severely underestimated Hamas’ capabilities before the attack.

The investigation detailed that the assault was executed in three waves, involving approximately 5,000 fighters. The first wave consisted of over 1,000 elite Hamas commandos who infiltrated under heavy artillery cover. The second wave involved 2,000 fighters, followed by a third wave of hundreds of combatants accompanied by thousands of civilians.

Zionist settlers, particularly those from Kfar Aza, have fiercely criticized the army’s report, arguing that it failed to address fundamental security flaws.

“How can we trust an investigation led by someone who was directly involved in the October 7 events?” they argued.

The settlers expressed outrage at the findings, stating that the report merely detailed what happened on the morning of the attack but failed to explain how the situation deteriorated to such a catastrophic level.

“This investigation does not address the collapse of security; it only exposes the army’s arrogance and negligence,” they added. Their frustration boiled over as they recalled the events of that day.

“When you hear the details, you simply cannot believe that the Israeli army operates this way—without leadership, without control,” one settler said. “When we heard this, we felt sick. They left us to die. They just left us to die.”

The settlers are now calling for all military and political leaders in charge on that Black Saturday to take full responsibility and resign.

Source: Al-Manar Website