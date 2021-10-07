US Navy’s F-18 fighter jet crashes in California: Report  

A Navy pilot has been injured after an F/A-18F Super Hornet crashed in Death Valley National Park, California on Thu.

The Navy said in a press release that the crash happened at around 3 p.m. on October 4 in a remote area.

No civilians were harmed as a result of the crash, Newsweek reported.

The pilot, whose rank and name have not been released, only suffered minor injuries after he was able to eject from the aircraft.

The pilot was sent for treatment at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, following the crash, and was released later that night.

The incident is currently under investigation and the military is working with the National Park Service in order to clean up the crash site.

MA/PR