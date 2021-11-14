Iran, Tajikistan trade volume exchange could hit €500mn

During the meeting, the two sides explored avenues for enhancing bilateral relations especially after the historic visit of Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi to Tajikistan as his first foreign tour.

Seyyed Ehsan Khandouzi, Iranian Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Nizamuddin Zahedi said that preliminary grounds should be provided in line with promoting bilateral trade and economic relations between the two countries to the level of €500 million.

Turning to the effort of the Islamic Republic of Iran for developing and enhancing relations with neighboring states, the Iranian minister placed special emphasis on the need for planning long-term cooperation in Iran’s technical and economic fields.

In the subsequent meetings, it was envisioned that senior officials of the two countries of Iran and Tajikistan would follow up the issues such as signing Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in bilateral technical and economic cooperation as presented in the recent visit of the Iranian president to Tajikistan.

