Nuclear talks with P4+1 to resume soon: Iran FM

In the meeting in Tehran on Saturday, the Iranian foreign minister expressed his satisfaction with the implementation of some of the long-term infrastructure projects in the fields of transportation, trade, finance and banking in ECO and expressed hope that the unfinished projects would be completed during the new ECO secretary general's term.

Amir-Abdollahian also expressed regret over the recent terrorist operations in Afghanistan, which is one of the most important ECO member countries.

He also referred to the recent talks with the European Union in Tehran and its continuation in Brussels, adding that nuclear talks with the P4+1 will resume soon.

ECO Secretary General Khusrav Noziri, in turn, expressed his happiness with the visit to Iran and expressed his appreciation for the effective support of the Islamic Republic of Iran during his election as the new ECO SG.

Noziri also briefed the top Iranian diplomat on the activities of ECO, including the preparations for the ECO Summit, which is slated to be held on November 28, 2021 in Turkmenistan's Ashgabat with the participation of the Presidents of member states.

He also emphasized the pivotal role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the ECO and called for the continuation of Iran's support for the important regional organization.

In return, Amir-Abdollahian stressed the continuation of the Islamic Republic of Iran's strong support for ECO and the new secretary-general and expressed hope that important decisions would be taken at the upcoming ECO Summit to further develop regional cooperation.

It is noteworthy that Khosrav Noziri from Tajikistan was appointed the new ECO Secretary-General recently.

KI/Spox