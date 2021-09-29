AEOI chief visits Russia's Institute for Nuclear Research

Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslam arrived in the Russian capital of Moscow on Tuesday to discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual interests.

Eslami paid a visit to the Institute for Nuclear Research (INR) of the Russian Academy of Sciences, holding talks with Russian officials.

During the visit, the latest nuclear and scientific achievements in Russia were introduced to the Iranian delegation.

The spokesman for the AEOI Behrouz Kamalvandi, Iran’s ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali, and other AEOI officials accompanied Eslami in this visit.

Today, Eslami met and held talks with the Head of Rosatom Alexey Likhachev.

During a meeting, the two sides discussed strengthening and developing cooperation in the peaceful nuclear energy field.

Emphasizing that Iran and Russia have strategic relations and cooperation on various issues, the two sides stated that they will do their best to pursue cooperation between the two countries on peaceful nuclear energy at a faster pace.

