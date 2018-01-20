‘AVA’ receives 8 nominations from Canadian Screen Awards

The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television which gives the Canadian Screen Awards to the best films in Canadian cinema, has nominated ‘Ava’ in eight categories. It is the first time an Iranian film has been nominated for these awards.

Canadian Screen Awards, the most outstanding cinematic event in Canada, enjoys the same reputation as the Academy Awards in the US, and BAFTA in Britain.

‘Ava’ has been nominated for the best Motion picture award, and Sadaf Foroughi has received nominations for the best original screenplay and the best director. Mahour Jabbari who plays the role of Ava has been nominated for the best actress award; Bahar Noohian has been nominated for the best supporting actress award; Kiarash Anvari has received a nomination for the best editing; Siamak Karinejad has won a nomination for the best production design; and Sina Kermanizadeh has been nominated for the best cinematography.

‘Ava’ received FIPRESCI Discovery Prize and Honorable Mention for the Best First Film from Toronto International Film Festival.

‘Ava’ tells the story of a 17 year old girl who decides to change her own life and the lives of her family and her friends, featuring Mahour Jabbari, Bahar Noohian, Vahid Aghapoor, Parnian Akhtari, Leili Rashidi and Shayesteh Sajadi.

