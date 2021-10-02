"Iran has always been benevolent to its neighbours"

"The great and powerful Iran has always been benevolent to its neighbors and has never posed a threat to them," Secretary of Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani said on his Twitter account on Saturday.

"The Problems will be resolved with the cooperation and empathy of all countries in the region," the top security official of Iran said.

Ali Shmakhani added, "Any foreign influence yields no results but mischief and division."

"We call on our neighbors to be vigilant in this regard and to stay away from them," he further noted.

