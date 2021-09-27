Biden making world more dangerous place

Referring to the measure taken by US President Joe Biden, 'The Hill' in a report said, "President Biden is making the world a more dangerous place."

The report's introduction refers to the US President's speech at the UN General Assembly, saying, last week, President Biden gave his first address to the United Nations General Assembly. He continues to claim that “America is back,” and that the United States intends to “lead on all of the greatest challenges of our time.” President Biden used to be right. But, sadly, the current reality looks very different.

Elsewhere, the report pointed to the US hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying that Biden not only failed to do anything for the United States but was turning the world into a more dangerous place.

About the consequences of the untimely withdrawal of the United States from Afghanistan, 'The Hill' wrote the Taliban and ISIL are unnecessarily emboldened, enriched, and energized. Right now, they are arresting, torturing, and killing Afghans who fought alongside American troops for years. The Biden administration has responded by calling these terrorists a “strategic partner.”

Unfortunately, the consequences of this rolling humiliation do not end at the borders of Afghanistan. The world is watching as we leave Americans behind enemy lines, despite having the greatest military force in the history of the world. And our adversaries will take advantage of President Biden’s undeniable weakness.

Biden began his term by going to war against American energy. When President Biden came into office, for the first time in 35 years, America was energy independent. We didn’t import a single barrel of oil from Saudi Arabia in 2020. President Biden is changing that. He sabotaged the Keystone Pipeline, canceled domestic oil and gas leases, and more. Then, when the price of energy began to rise, as it inevitably would, he even went to our foreign competitors and asked them to increase their production to help cover his mistakes. These decisions destroyed American jobs and empowered our enemies.

Referring to the Biden administration's staggering spending, 'The Hill' went on to say that the Biden administration's actions resulted in levels of inflation that we haven’t seen in decades. The costs of housing, fuel, food, and just about every other necessity in your life are all on the rise. This is effectively an additional tax on every American.

The report then wrote in its concluding section on Biden's policies on coronavirus. Shortly before taking office, President Biden made the vaccine declaration that he wouldn’t “demand that it be mandatory.” Now, he’s blaming his fellow Americans and political opponents for the surge of COVID-19 this summer, and ordering them to be vaccinated or risk losing their jobs. President Biden has come a long way from his pledges to unify the country and defeat COVID-19. And where does all of this leave us? Unfortunately, in a more dangerous world — both at home and abroad.

Among America’s most important allies, there is no longer any trust that President Biden can be relied on as a serious partner. Among America’s most competitive rivals, there is no longer any belief that President Biden can protect our interests. And among the American people, there is no longer any faith that President Biden can defend our most fundamental ideals.

ZZ/PR