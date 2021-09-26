Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on September 26

Asia:

Fourth round of Tehran-Riyadh talks to be held in Baghdad

Iran beat Jordan to qualify for AFC Women's Asian Cup

Ebtekar:

Iranian president: 70% of population to be vaccinated within 4 next days

Etemad:

Iran beat Jordan to qualify for AFC Women's Asian Cup

Ahmad Masoud calls on Afghanistan neighbors not to recognize Taliban

Iran:

Leader condoles demise of teenager Iranian national hero

Kayhan:

Zionist Regime to be destroyed within 20 years

FM Amir-Abdollahian: Tehran ready to hold fruitful talks to secure Iranians interests

RHM/