  1. Politics
Sep 26, 2021, 9:05 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on September 26

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on September 26

TEHRAN, Sep. 26 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Sunday, September 26.

Asia: 

Fourth round of Tehran-Riyadh talks to be held in Baghdad

Iran beat Jordan to qualify for AFC Women's Asian Cup

Ebtekar:

Iranian president: 70% of population to be vaccinated within 4 next days

Etemad:

Iran beat Jordan to qualify for AFC Women's Asian Cup

Ahmad Masoud calls on Afghanistan neighbors not to recognize Taliban

Iran:

Leader condoles demise of teenager Iranian national hero

Kayhan:

Zionist Regime to be destroyed within 20 years

FM Amir-Abdollahian: Tehran ready to hold fruitful talks to secure Iranians interests

RHM/

News Code 179068
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/179068/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News