Iran beat Jordan to qualify for AFC Women's Asian Cup

The Iranian national women's football team defeated the Jordanian national women's football team on penalty shootouts to be able to take part in the AFC Women's Asian Cup for the first time.

The match was held in Group G of the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup qualification, which was held in Tajikistan.

The two teams equalized 0-0 at the end of the match and the penalty shootouts determined which team to go to the AFC Women's Asian Cup.

Eventually, Iran defeated Jordan 4-2 on penalties. Zohreh Kodaei, the goalkeeper of the Iranian national team played a major role in winning the game for her team by blocking two kicks.

The 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup qualification will be the qualification tournament for the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup.

A total of twelve teams will qualify to play in the final tournament in India. The host country India and the top three teams of the previous tournament in 2018 will qualify automatically, while the other eight teams will be decided by qualification.

This tournament will also serve as the first stage of Asian qualification for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, where five teams from the Women's Asian Cup qualify directly for the World Cup (plus co-hosts Australia), and two teams qualify for a 10-team playoff tournament.

