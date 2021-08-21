  1. World
  2. Africa
Aug 21, 2021, 4:43 PM

Somali army says repulsed Shabab attacks on 2 bases

Somali army says repulsed Shabab attacks on 2 bases

TEHRAN, Aug. 21 (MNA) – The Somali National Army (SNA) said Friday that its forces foiled two attacks by Shabab militants on its two bases in southern Somalia, killing dozens of terrorists.

SNA said in a statement that 60 Shabab members were killed in the attack and that the headquarters of the terrorist group were destroyed.

"These attempts were foiled by our brave troops stationed there," it said in a statement. 

However, al-Shabab, which has been conducting almost daily attacks on government forces, claimed to have taken control of Sabiid, about 8 km from Afgoye, and seized military vehicles and ammunition, Xinhua Net reported.

Somali security forces and African Union peacekeeping troops liberated the strategic town of Sabiid on April 2, 2019.

Shabab militants have intensified their attacks in Somalia despite intensive operations by government forces against the extremists in central and southern regions in recent months.

RHM/FNA14000530000259/PR

News Code 177590
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/177590/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News