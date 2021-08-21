Somali army says repulsed Shabab attacks on 2 bases

SNA said in a statement that 60 Shabab members were killed in the attack and that the headquarters of the terrorist group were destroyed.

"These attempts were foiled by our brave troops stationed there," it said in a statement.

However, al-Shabab, which has been conducting almost daily attacks on government forces, claimed to have taken control of Sabiid, about 8 km from Afgoye, and seized military vehicles and ammunition, Xinhua Net reported.

Somali security forces and African Union peacekeeping troops liberated the strategic town of Sabiid on April 2, 2019.

Shabab militants have intensified their attacks in Somalia despite intensive operations by government forces against the extremists in central and southern regions in recent months.

