90 Al Shabaab terrorists killed by Somali army airstrike

At least 90 individuals have been killed in an airstrike against the Al Shabaab terrorist group's base in the Madagh area of ​​central Somalia, the Somali army said in a statement.

The statement added that the airstrikes targeted an Al Shabaab base near the town of Amara, killing 90 members of the terrorist group and wounding several others.

This is while Al Shabaab terrorists stormed a military base in the center of Somalia on Tuesday and recaptured a town it lost to government forces earlier this month.

