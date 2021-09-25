Three killed, wounded in deadly shootings in NY

Three people were killed or injured in two nighttime shootings in New York, United States, CBS New York reported.

The deadly incidents took place in the “Queens” area, one of the five boroughs of New York City, the report added.

The first accident happened in front of a house around 10:45 last night (local time).

A young 20-year-old man was taken to hospital after being shot for several times and died there, police said.

In the second shooting, which took place after 11 pm (local time), one person was shot in the face and another was injured.

New York police said no person has so far been arrested in connection with the shootings.

