Federal agent killed in shooting in US Arizona state

According to the Associated Press, a Drug Enforcement Administration special agent was killed Monday when a passenger, who also died, opened fire as officers were doing a routine inspection for illegal contraband on an Amtrak train in Tucson, Arizona, authorities said. A second agent and a Tucson police officer were wounded.
The shooting broke out as the agents were searching for guns and drugs, the CBS News said in a report on the shooting.
Officials said the violence started as a confrontation on the train between two DEA agents and a suspect.
