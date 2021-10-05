  1. Politics
Oct 5, 2021, 11:20 AM

Federal agent killed in shooting in US Arizona state

Federal agent killed in shooting in US Arizona state

TEHRAN, Oct. 05 (MNA) – One federal agent was killed and another is in critical condition following a shooting on an Amtrak train in Tucson, Arizona, local media in the United States said on Tuesday.

According to the Associated Press, a Drug Enforcement Administration special agent was killed Monday when a passenger, who also died, opened fire as officers were doing a routine inspection for illegal contraband on an Amtrak train in Tucson, Arizona, authorities said. A second agent and a Tucson police officer were wounded.

The shooting broke out as the agents were searching for guns and drugs, the CBS News said in a report on the shooting.

Officials said the violence started as a confrontation on the train between two DEA agents and a suspect.

KI/PR

News Code 179387
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/179387/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News