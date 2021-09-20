US says no date yet been set for resumption of Vienna talks

Speaking in a news conference on Monday evening, the spokesperson claimed that Washington is committed to the diplomatic process to achieve a reciprocal return to the implementation of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The US official said that Washington is ready to return to JCPOA and the United States hopes that Islamic Republic of Iran will declare its position to return to nuclear talks soon.

So far, six rounds of nuclear talks have been held in Austrian capital Vienna between the United States and JCPOA parties other than Iran to facilitate the return of the United States to JCPOA.

The JCPOA parties say tangible progress has been made in the talks, but some differences remain in place.

One of areas of contention in the negotiations is that the US insists on maintaining some of the sanctions imposed on Iran by former US President Donald Trump’s administration after its withdrawal from the JCPOA.

In addition, the administration of US President Joe Biden has stated that it can provide no guarantee that subsequent US administrations will not withdraw from JCPOA.

Islamic Republic of Iran has emphasized that, given that the United States has been a party to the agreement that violated the agreement must first return to the agreement by lifting sanctions, and that the fulfillment of US obligations needs to be verified.

Tehran, of course, has emphasized that it is not in a hurry to get the United States back to the agreement.

