Eighteen killed, injured in shooting at Russian Uni. (+VIDEO)

A criminal investigation was initiated, the spokeswoman added, Sputnik reported.

Minutes later, the university confirmed that four people were injured.

"At about 11:00 [6:00 GMT], an unidentified person entered the university campus with non-lethal weapons and opened fire ... We have information about four injured people. All the city and university services are on alert," the Perm State University said in a statement.

"This morning, police officers on duty received a message about shots heard on the territory of the Perm State National Research University. According to preliminary information, there are fatalities and injuries ... The attacker was detained by police officers," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin tapped the head of the Ministry of Education and Science to go to the city of Perm following the shooting incident.

"On September 20, a student opened fire on the territory of one of the buildings of the Perm State University. The information on the dead and injured is being specified. The suspect’s identity has been established. He is detained, information about him is being gathered," she said, adding that the shooter was wounded during his arrest.

