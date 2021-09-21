Iran expresses sympathy over shooting incident at Russian Uni

Expressing regret over the shooting incident at the University of Perm in Russia, which resulted in the death and injury of dozens of Russian university students, Saeed Khatibzadeh in a message expressed sympathy with the families of the victims.

He also wished speedy recovery for the people who were injured in this incident.

A gunman has opened fire at Perm State University in Russia on Monday morning, leaving eight people dead and 24 injured, according to the interior ministry.

