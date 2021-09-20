Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on September 20

Asia:
FM Amir-Abdollahian departs for New York
Iran crowned at Asian volleyball championships
Aftab:
Leader stresses using elite potentials to boost defense, security capabilities
Ebtekar:
Bagheri once again warns terrorist groups in Iraqi Kurdistan
Iran has no plans to meet Americans in New York
Etemad:
Etela'at:
Gen. Bagheri warns terrorist groups in Iraqi Kurdistan region
Iran:
Leader appoints "Vahedi" as new army air force commander
Pres. Raeisi to address UNGA Meeting on Tue.
Kayhan:
Macron stabbed in back by American, Australian allies
Iran national volleyball team on top of Asia
