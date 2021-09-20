  1. Politics
Sep 20, 2021, 9:18 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on September 20

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on September 20

TEHRAN, Sep. 20 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Monday, September 20.

Asia:

FM Amir-Abdollahian departs for New York

Iran crowned at Asian volleyball championships

Aftab:

Leader stresses using elite potentials to boost defense, security capabilities

Ebtekar:

Bagheri once again warns terrorist groups in Iraqi Kurdistan 

Iran has no plans to meet Americans in New York

Etemad:

Iran crowned at Asian volleyball championships

Etela'at:

Gen. Bagheri warns terrorist groups in Iraqi Kurdistan region

Iran:

Leader appoints "Vahedi" as new army air force commander

Pres. Raeisi to address UNGA Meeting on Tue.

Kayhan:

Macron stabbed in back by American, Australian allies

Iran national volleyball team on top of Asia

RHM/

News Code 178855
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/178855/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News