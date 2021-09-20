Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on September 20

Asia:

FM Amir-Abdollahian departs for New York

Iran crowned at Asian volleyball championships

Aftab:

Leader stresses using elite potentials to boost defense, security capabilities

Ebtekar:

Bagheri once again warns terrorist groups in Iraqi Kurdistan

Iran has no plans to meet Americans in New York

Etemad:

Etela'at:

Iran:

Leader appoints "Vahedi" as new army air force commander

Pres. Raeisi to address UNGA Meeting on Tue.

Kayhan:

Macron stabbed in back by American, Australian allies

Iran national volleyball team on top of Asia

