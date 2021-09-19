Iran's membership in SCO "diplomatic success"

The Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi said that the three-day visit to Tajikistan was highly fruitful, adding, "Access to the resources and economic infrastructure of SCO member states is a valuable opportunity for Iran."

Raeisi further noted that the membership will link Iran to the resources and economic infrastructure of SCO member states.

'US left Afghanistan in disgrace'

The Iranian defense minister said on Saturday that the United States left Afghanistan in disgrace.

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad-Reza Gharaei Ashtiani made the remarks on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the 3rd International Exhibition of Peace and Defense of the Iranian Army in Tehran on Saturday.

The defense minister said, "The Americans were forced to leave Afghanistan while they were weak and humiliated," noting that the Americans left the country in disgrace.

Raeisi, Pashinyan stress deepening bilateral economic ties

The Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan emphasized closer bilateral relations between Tehran and Yerevan in a Friday meeting in Tajikistan.

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raeisi and Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed on Friday ways of deepening bilateral commercial ties.

Iran, Tajikistan FMs stress inclusive gov. in Afghanistan

The Foreign Ministers of Iran and Tajikistan stressed the need for a fully inclusive government in Afghanistan that represents all ethnic groups in the country and the need for humanitarian assistance to Afghans.

The top Iranian diplomat Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met with his Tajik counterpart Sirajuddin Mehraldin last night in Dushanbe.

Iran Jiu-Jitsu team finishes third in Asian championships

The national Iranian team landed in third place in the 5th Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championships in the UAE.

At the end of the 5th Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championships in Abu Dhabi, UAE, the national Iranian team finished third in the overall medal table with 2 gold and 2 bronze medals.

Relations with Tajikistan priority in Iran's foreign policy

Iranian president Ebrahim Raeisi said that relations with Tajikistan are one of the priorities of the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Speaking in this press conference, Ebrahim Raeisi said, "I am very glad to be in Tajikistan today and make my first visit to this country at the invitation of my Tajik counterpart."

He also expressed hope that this trip will be a turning point for Iran-Tajikistan relations.

Iranian women athletes proved hijab not prevent from success

Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said that Iranian women athletes in Olympic and Paralympic competitions proved that the Islamic hijab does not prevent them to be successful in the field of sports.

Following the recent victories of Iranian athletes in international competitions, the medal winners from among the Islamic Republic of Iran's participants at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games met with Ayatollah Khamenei on Saturday. The meeting was held in accordance with health protocols in the Imam Khomeini Hussainiyyah.

"Iranian women athletes in these competitions proved that the Islamic hijab does not prevent them to be successful in the field of sports, as they have also proved in the fields of politics, science and management," he said.

Iran-Tajikistan interactions increase to boost regional coop.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi said that strengthening Iran-Tajikistan interactions will lead to the improvement of the two countries’ regional cooperation.

He made the remarks in his meeting with Emomali Rahmon, President of Tajikistan on Saturday.

Referring to the common religion, culture and language of the two nations, the Iranian and Tajik presidents expressed hope that with the efforts of the officials of the two countries, a new chapter would open in the flourishing of relations and cooperation between the two countries in economic, cultural and political fields.

Iran SCO membership step toward enhanced ties with neighbors

In reaction to Iran's full membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Khatibzadeh called it a major step toward enhanced ties with neighbors and an important impetus for Iran's Asia-centered foreign policy.

"Warmly welcome the decision of the SCO to approve #Iran's full membership," wrote Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh in a tweet on Friday.

"A major step toward enhanced ties with neighbors & an important impetus for our Asia-centered foreign policy," he added.

ZZ/