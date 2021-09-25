Tehran, Baku enjoying strong relations: envoy

Speaking among reporters in Baku on Sat., Iranian Envoy to the Republic of Azerbaijan Seyyed Abbas Mousavi emphasized that the relations between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan are so strong that no foreign country can disrupt the amicable relations between the two countries.

Turning to the recent efforts of some media and social networks to tarnish the ties between the two countries, Mousavi stated that foreign interferences cannot incur any damage to the friendly relations between the two countries.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he referred to the recent tripartite meeting of study centres of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Iran and Turkey in Baku, and said, "In this meeting, we examined all these issues and came to this conclusion that there are hidden hands who want to tarnish the amicable ties between the two countries of Iran and Azerbaijan.”

Referring to the Islamic Republic of Iran's opposition to any occupation, Mousavi said that Iran adheres to the principles and values according to which any occupation and division are condemned in view of the country.

He also pointed to Iran's support for the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan and said, “Leader of the Islamic Revolution explicitly stated last year that territorial integrity of Azerbaijan must be preserved and respected and all territories occupied by Armenia must return to Azerbaijan.”

MA/IRN84483116