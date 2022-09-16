Raeisi attends ceremony of planting saplings of SCO Summit

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, along with other leaders participating in the 22nd summit of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, participated in the ceremony of planting a memorial sapling of this summit.

