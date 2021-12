According to Sputnik news agency, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday that the Iranian president may visit Russia at the beginning of next year.

"The president of Iran may visit Russia in early 2022," Putin was quoted as saying by Sputnik during a news conference at the end of talks with the Greek Prime Minister.

"I think my invitation to the Iranian president has been accepted and he will travel to Russia early next year," he said.

