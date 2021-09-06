Leader offers condolences on senior Lebanese cleric's demise

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei sent a message to the Secretary-General of Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah on Monday to offer condolences on the demise of the head of Supreme Islamic Shia Council of Lebanon Ayatollah Sheikh Abdol-Amir Qabalan.

The Leader offered his condolences to Ayatollah Sheikh Abdol-Amir Qabalan's revered family, his friends and to the Supreme Islamic Shia Council as well as to the Shia community of Lebanon.

Ayatollah Khamenei further described the prominent Lebanese cleric as a valuable and loyal friend to the Resistance and Nasrallah himself.

He further said that Sheikh Qabalan's loss brought a lot of grief and sorrow to him and asked God Almighty for forgiveness and blessing to him.

Sheikh Qabalan passed away on Saturday night in Lebanon at the age of 85 after a long struggle with illness. He led the Supreme Islamic Shia Council of Lebanon after the founder of the Supreme Islamic Shia Council of Lebanon Imam Musa al-Sadr was kidnapped on August 31, 1978.

KI