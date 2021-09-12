COVIran Barekat vaccine 2nd production line goes on stream

Hojjat Niki Maleki announced the start of the second production line of the ‘COVIran Barekat’ vaccine on his Twitter account. The spokesman for Execution of Imam Khomeini Order (EIKO) said this line is able to produce 6 to 8 million doses of coronavirus vaccine each month.

“The second production line of the Coronavirus vaccine factory which belong to Execution of Imam Khomeini Order with a monthly capacity of 6 to 8 million doses of vaccine went on stream last week,” Maleki quoted Jalili, CEO of Shafa Farmad, as saying in a tweet.

The equipment of this line was purchased in April and was supposed to be launched in July so that the total production of ‘COVIran Barekat’ is supposed to reach 20 million doses by the end of August.

The equipment purchased from India was blocked at Indian airports for various reasons, including sanctions and the spread of the Delta Coronavirus, which disrupted the schedules.

It should be noted that the third production line of ‘COVIran Barekat’ with a production capacity of more than 20 million doses of Coronavirus vaccine is in the final stages of commissioning and is expected to be operational in October.

