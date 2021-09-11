An agreement has reached between Iran, IAEA: WSJ claims

Accordingly, the Secretary-General of IAEA Rafael Grossi will visit Tehran on Sat. and will hold talks with senior Iranian officials on cooperation of Iran with this international body on Sunday.

Wall Street Journal wrote in a report that the visit has been considered as the climax of extensive negotiations in recent days aimed at ensuring commitments from Iran.

According to the three informed sources close to the talks, the report claimed that the visit of IAEA chief to Iran comes after an agreement reached between Iran and International Atomic Energy Agency that Tehran would allow IAEA access to supervisory equipment to monitor its nuclear activities and would resume its cooperation with Iran.

If Iran and International Atomic Energy Agency reach an agreement, the United States, France, Britain and Germany will probably postpone talks on a resolution for condemning Iran at a meeting of IAEA’s Board of Governors (BoG) which will start on Monday, says the report.

Earlier, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi had warned that such pressure could delay Tehran's plan to resume talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal.

MA/FNA14000620000856