Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on September 12

Asia:
Grossi arrives in Tehran
Iraqi PM due in Tehran on Sunday
Aftab-e Yazd:
Armed forces’ first-in-command issues message on completion of Naval Fleet 75 mission
What does Al-Kadhemi seek in Tehran?
Ebtekar:
Tehran’s discontent over formation of Taliban gov.
Leader congratulates authoritative return of Naval Fleet from important Atlantic mission
Raeisi calls for putting up efforts to reach 4m vaccine jabs a day
Etemad:
Water, energy on agenda of al-Kadhimi in Tehran
Ettela’at:
Afghanistan National Resistance Front liberates 3 areas from Taliban occupation
Leader lauds important mission of Iran’s Navy in Atlantic
President says daily vaccine jabs will hit 2m
Kayhan:
Iranian fuel ship forces US to withdraw in Lebanon
FM Spokesman urges IAEA to not disrupt coop. with Iran due to pressures
President’s support for Iran-made appliances; Korean firms should not be allowed back
45,000km long mission of Iran Navy
