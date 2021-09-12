Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on September 12

Asia:

Grossi arrives in Tehran

Iraqi PM due in Tehran on Sunday

Aftab-e Yazd:

Armed forces’ first-in-command issues message on completion of Naval Fleet 75 mission

What does Al-Kadhemi seek in Tehran?

Ebtekar:

Tehran’s discontent over formation of Taliban gov.

Leader congratulates authoritative return of Naval Fleet from important Atlantic mission

Raeisi calls for putting up efforts to reach 4m vaccine jabs a day

Etemad:

Water, energy on agenda of al-Kadhimi in Tehran

Ettela’at:

Afghanistan National Resistance Front liberates 3 areas from Taliban occupation

Leader lauds important mission of Iran’s Navy in Atlantic

President says daily vaccine jabs will hit 2m

Kayhan:

Iranian fuel ship forces US to withdraw in Lebanon

FM Spokesman urges IAEA to not disrupt coop. with Iran due to pressures

President’s support for Iran-made appliances; Korean firms should not be allowed back

45,000km long mission of Iran Navy

MAH