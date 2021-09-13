Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on September 13

Arman-e Melli:
Al-Kadhimi has become mediator between Iran, Saudi Arabia: expert
Positive step; agreement in Tehran – negotiations in Vienna
Iran, Iraq cancel visa requirement
Asia:
IAEA reaches agreement with Iran
1m people lost job during pandemic
Aftab-e Yazd:
Cancelation of visa between Iran, Iraq
Etemad:
FBI releases documents on 9/11: Saudi diplomat was in contact with plane hijackers
1st green light of Raeisi administration to negotiations
Ettela’at:
Taliban executes civilians in Panjshir
Iran-Iraq relations to be enhanced in all areas: Raeisi
Iran, IAEA agree on servicing surveillance equipment
Drone attack against Mossad base in Erbil airport
Iran:
Iran, Iraq lift visa requirement
Tehran, IAEA reach agreement on eve of BoG meeting
Jomhuri Eslami:
Taliban has committed to focus on making Iran insecure: French newspaper
Iran, IAEA agreement on continuation of cooperation
Kayhan:
Biden says US committed mistake in Afghanistan
Iran, Iraq talks about increasing financial ties
Mossad base in Erbil targeted with suicide drones
