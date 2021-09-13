Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on September 13

Arman-e Melli:

Al-Kadhimi has become mediator between Iran, Saudi Arabia: expert

Positive step; agreement in Tehran – negotiations in Vienna

Iran, Iraq cancel visa requirement

Asia:

IAEA reaches agreement with Iran

1m people lost job during pandemic

Aftab-e Yazd:

Cancelation of visa between Iran, Iraq

Etemad:

FBI releases documents on 9/11: Saudi diplomat was in contact with plane hijackers

1st green light of Raeisi administration to negotiations

Ettela’at:

Taliban executes civilians in Panjshir

Iran-Iraq relations to be enhanced in all areas: Raeisi

Iran, IAEA agree on servicing surveillance equipment

Drone attack against Mossad base in Erbil airport

Iran:

Iran, Iraq lift visa requirement

Tehran, IAEA reach agreement on eve of BoG meeting

Jomhuri Eslami:

Taliban has committed to focus on making Iran insecure: French newspaper

Iran, IAEA agreement on continuation of cooperation

Kayhan:

Biden says US committed mistake in Afghanistan

Iran, Iraq talks about increasing financial ties

Mossad base in Erbil targeted with suicide drones

