Iran tops students chess online competitions in Indonesia

The second day of the online chess championship for Asian university students officially known as " 2021 Asian University Chess Championships" in the men's section ended with the Iranian team climbing to the top of the table of the virtual men's contest.

On the second day of the competitions, the fourth to sixth rounds were held and the Iranian team climbed to the top of the competition table with 17 points.

India and China are second and third with 15.5 points, while the hosts Indonesia are fourth with 14.5 points.

These competitions will end tomorrow, Sunday, September 12, with the seventh to ninth rounds.

This is the second edition of the Asian University Chess Championships, which are hosted by Indonesia from Sep. 2 to September 13 in both men's and women's divisions.

KI/5302105