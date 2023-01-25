Iran chess player ties with top American rival in Tata Steel

Maghsoodloo succeeded to draw with Wesley So in the ninth round of the 85th Tata Steel Chess Championship.
The Iranian champion, with a rating of 2719, could draw the prominent American chess player Wesley So, with a rating of 2760.
Earlier, Maghsoodloo succeeded to stop his prominent Chinese rival Ding Liren in the Tata Steel Chess Tournament.
Maghsoudloo and Mohammad-Amin Tabatabaei represent Iran in the international tournament.
Tabatabaei also succeeded to draw with his Serbian rival in this tournament.
AMK/IRIB3728382
