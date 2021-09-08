Envoy says Iran has most transparent nuclear program

Speaking to the Iranian IRINN TV on Wednesday afternoon, Kazem Gharibabadi, the Iranian Envoy to Vienna-based International Organizations, said that no one can demand that Iran fulfill its obligations under the nuclear deal, while the other parties do not respect their own share of commitments.

He said that Iran does not have any "dark points" or "ambiguities" in its current nuclear activities and commitments.

The envoy added that all the activities are taking place in accordance with the country's commitments and rights under the NPT and the Safeguards Agreement.

Gharibabadi said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is the most transparent country in implementing its own nuclear commitments and receives the most inspections visits from the IAEA.

He added that the IAEA cannot make excessive demands beyond the NPT and the Safeguards Agreement, adding that the nuclear watchdog is under pressure from some parties.

The diplomat added that the IAEA has ignored Iran's demands with respect to assassinating its nuclear scientists and the Israeli regime's nuclear program while it is making politically motivated demands against Iran.

He went on to say that Iran does not attach any importance to the IAEA's politically motivated demands which show a diversion from its main mission.

KI/IRINN