Saudi coalition launches artillery attack on Yemen’s Saada

The series of military aggression of Saudi Arabia against the defenseless and innocent people of Yemen still continues.

Saudi aggressor coalition targeted "Manbeh" district in Saada province with artillery attacks, Al-Masirah reported.

According to the report, a number of Yemeni civilians were severely wounded during the artillery attacks. The Arabic-language media reported that a number of the injured were in critical condition.

This is while that Mohammed Ali al-Houthi Head of Yemeni Supreme Revolutionary Committee in a speech had raised some remarks regarding establishment of a ceasefire in Yemen.

Referring to the efforts for establishment of peace in Yemen, he said Sanaa government supports the restoration of a comprehensive ceasefire in Yemen.

"We demand lifting of siege of Yemen as soon as possible and establishment of a comprehensive ceasefire in the country."

Accordingly, Yemen’s Ansarullah Spokesman Mohammed Abdul-Salam recently accused the United States of cheating in Yemen and pretending to try to achieve peace.

