Oct 21, 2021, 9:00 PM

Saudi fighter jets target drug depot in Yemen Sana’a

TEHRAN, Oct. 21 (MNA) – In its latest crime, Saudi-led coalition fighter jets targeted a drug depot in ‘Sawan’ area in north of Sana’a.

Saudi-American coalition’s fighter jets launched attacks against various parts of Yemen on Thursday.

The mentioned fighter jets targeted a drug depot in ‘Sawan’ area in Yemeni capital of Sanaa for six times, Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement website reported.

Almasirah TV channel also announced that Saudi-led coalition fighter jets launched three attacks to ‘Qahza’ area in Saada and one attack on ‘Al-Ammar’ area in Al-Safra.

Saudi Arabia, at the head of a US-backed Arab coalition, launched a military aggression against Yemen and imposed a land, air and sea blockade on March 26, 2015, claiming that it was trying to bring the ousted Yemeni President Mansur Hadi back to power.

The military aggression did not achieve any of goals of Saudi coalition and was only accompanied by killing and wounding of tens of thousands of Yemenis, displacement of millions of people of this country, destruction of country's vital infrastructure and spread of famine and infectious diseases.

