Yemen launches large-scale missile attack against Saudis

Saudi media reported a rocket attack on the eastern Saudi city of Dammam and the sound of an explosion in the city.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia claimed to have intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired at the east of the country.

The Saudi coalition also claimed to have intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired at Najran in southern Saudi Arabia.

Yemeni military sources reported a large-scale missile attack on oil and military areas in a number of Saudi regions.

On the other hand, Reuters claimed that the missile attack of the Yemeni forces in the east of Saudi Arabia did not damage the facilities of the Aramco oil company.

Saudi media also claimed that a ballistic missile fired at Jizan in southern Saudi Arabia was intercepted and destroyed.

The Saudi coalition had earlier claimed on Saturday that several Yemeni army and popular committees drones had been intercepted and destroyed.

According to the report, the Saudi coalition claimed in a statement that it had intercepted and destroyed three drone bombs fired by Yemeni forces to southern Saudi Arabia.

Emphasizing that Yemen's missile and air capabilities have greatly improved, Sanaa has repeatedly stated that it can attack all vital facilities, including oil facilities, airports and ports in Saudi Arabia.

Officials from the Yemeni National Salvation Government have repeatedly stressed that the ceasefire offer is useless until the Saudi coalition stops the war against Yemen and removes the siege.

ZZ/296994