Sep 5, 2021, 1:03 PM

Yahya Saree:

8 drones, ballistic missile fired at Saudi's vital facilities

TEHRAN, Sep. 05 (MNA) – The Spokesman for Yemen Armed Forces announced the launch of a large-scale operation by the Yemeni army and popular committees in Saudi Arabia with 8 drones and ballistic missiles.

According to the Al-Masirah, Brigadier General Yahya Saree called the operation the 'Seventh Deterrence Balance', saying that the operation is carried out in the framework of countering the aggression of the Saudi coalition.

He added that Saudi Arabia's vital facilities and military bases have been targeted with 'Semad-3' drones and missiles.

The operation targeted Aramco-affiliated facilities at Ras Tanura in the Dammam area of eastern Saudi Arabia with eight 'Semad-3' drones and a 'Zulfiqar' ballistic missile.

Saree also warned Saudi Arabia about continuing the aggression against Yemen and its nation.

The spokesman emphasized the legitimate right to carry out more unique operations in defense of Yemen until the aggression is stopped and the siege is lifted.

News sources reported on Saturday night that several Yemeni ballistic missiles had been fired at eastern and southern Saudi Arabia.

Saudi media reported a rocket attack on the eastern Saudi city of Dammam and the sound of an explosion in the city.

Emphasizing that Yemen's missile and air capabilities have greatly improved, Sanaa has repeatedly stated that it can attack all vital facilities, including oil facilities, airports and ports in Saudi Arabia.

