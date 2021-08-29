Hamas holds Zionists accountable for outcome of Gaza Siege

Spokesman for the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, Fawzi Barhoum on Sunday announced that Zionist regime is responsible for any consequences of continuing siege of Gaza Strip and escalation of humanitarian crisis in the region.

Under any circumstances, Palestinian nation will not accept policies of occupying Zionist regime and its violation of national and inalienable rights of Palestinians, he said, adding that Palestinian people will continue their struggles to fight for return of deprived rights of Palestinians.

Hamas spokesman called on all parties to fulfill their responsibilities and put pressure on Zionist regime to end oppressive siege of Gaza.

He stressed that if people of Gaza do not achieve a free and dignified life, Zionist occupiers will not see peace and tranquility.

Zionist media reported on Sunday morning that Israeli fighter jets attacked Gaza Strip.

Palestinian "Shahab" news agency also reported that Israeli drones attacked Salah al-Din area in central part of Gaza Strip.

