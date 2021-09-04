Iran ranks first place in Sea Cup competitions

ANZALI, Sep. 04 (MNA) – The Navy team of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran won the title of the 6th round of the Sea Cup competitions with gaining 204 points.

The sixth round of the Sea Cup competitions started with the participation of 400 athletes from Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan and the Azerbaijan Republic on August 24 in Anzali Port, north of Iran.

The Russian Navy team took second place, and the teams of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan jointly ranked third.